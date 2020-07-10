Indiana Gaming Commission approves Eldorado acquisition of Caesars

The conditional approval of the $17.3 billion deal was unanimous, but the new company will have to divest three properties and maintain its job level for three years.

The Indiana Gaming Commission on Friday conditionally approved Eldorado Resorts Inc.’s planned $17.3 billion acquisition of Caesars Entertainment Corp.

In a unanimous vote, the commission ordered the new company to divest three Indiana properties by Dec. 31 to avoid a market concentration by one operation. It also will require the new company to maintain its level of employment for at least three years.

The state isn’t done with the deal yet.

The Indiana Horse Racing Commission will consider the transaction Monday morning and has issues that are different from those of the Gaming Commission, mostly centered around Eldorado’s lack of experience in operating horse racing tracks.

