Jury will hear of Steve Wynn’s settlement with female employee, judge rules

A jury will be able to hear about Steve Wynn’s 2005 settlement with a female employee and unauthorized gambling activities by executives, a Nevada judge ruled Wednesday.

Elaine Wynn is suing Steve Wynn and Wynn Resorts for breach of contract over her dismissal from the board in 2015. She claims she was not renominated to her position because she was exposing misconduct by executives to the board.

Lawyers for Elaine Wynn sought to bring up during the jury trial scheduled to start in April the information about Steve Wynn’s $7.5 million settlement with a former employee in 2005 as well as unapproved offshore betting by two executives.

Lawyers for Wynn Resorts and Steve Wynn argued that the misconduct was irrelevant to the civil case over a corporate contract. Elaine Wynn aims to use the ”salacious” information to sway jurors, the lawyers argued.

“She knows exactly what she is doing. She wants to pollute the jury pool,” Bice argued. “She wants to talk about something other than” her breach of contract lawsuit.”

Judge Elizabeth Gonzalez ruled that Elaine Wynn had shown enough proof that she reported the misconduct to permit the information to be heard by the jury.

Both sides accused each other of pandering to the media in Wednesday’s hearing that at sometimes became heated. Gonzalez at one point snapped at Wynn Resorts attorney James Pisanelli during his interrogation of Elaine Wynn that she would “like to get done with the evidence some day.”

Elaine at court

Elaine Wynn testified in Wednesday’s hearing to support her claim that she notified the board of the misconduct. She recounted how she told Wynn Resorts General Counsel Kim Sinatra in 2009 that she received an email alleging that Steve Wynn ”raped” an employee in 2005.

She said Sinatra, after speaking with lawyers, told her that it was a personal matter and ”not a company matter.”

Todd Bice and Don Campbell, lawyers for Wynn Resorts and Steve Wynn, said Elaine was using the word ”rape” to sensationalize her testimony for the media. She had never mentioned the word in previous testimony, they argued.

In one of the more charged moments of the day, Elaine’s lawyers retorted they had the proof the word rape had been mentioned before in connection with the 2005 settlement and they would be willing to bring it into evidence.

Lawyers for Wynn Resorts also argued that Elaine’s conversation with Sinatra did not represent proper reporting standards. Additionally, they said, she never mentioned it to anyone else over the next six years despite being on the board.

In contrast, Elaine Wynn wrote numerous letters of complaints to Sinatra and the Wynn board regarding Steve Wynn’s 2012 wedding on company property.

Move to another city

Before Elaine Wynn took the stand Wednesday, attorneys for Wynn Resorts and Steve Wynn asked Judge Gonzalez to move the trial with Elaine Wynn to another city amid concern they will not get a fair trial.

The case, they argued, has received extensive media coverage and has become swept up in the #metoo movement.

Judge Elizabeth Gonzalez ruled Wednesday morning that she will let jury selection run two weeks before making a final decision on whether or not to move the trial.

Gonzalez expects to speak with about 200 potential jurors over that period, she told both sides.

