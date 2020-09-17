Kansas visitor wins more than $10K at Las Vegas airport

Another visitor to Las Vegas has won some money at McCarran International Airport.

On Thursday, the airport tweeted that Troy D. from Kansas won $10,676 after playing the Dragon Link slots in the C Concourse.

In July, a California visitor hit a jackpot worth $873,511 on the Wheel of Fortune 4D penny slots at McCarran.

Last November, an Ohio visitor won more than $300,000 on a Wheel of Fortune progressive machine at the airport.