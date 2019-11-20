Slots player at Las Vegas airport wins more than $300K

The winning spin hit just after 5 p.m. Monday for $317,795.94 on a 25-cent Wheel of Fortune Triple Red Hot 7 machine.

Ryan C. of Columbus, Ohio, celebrates his 25-cent Wheel of Fortune Triple Red Hot 7 machine victory Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, at McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas. (McCarran International Airport)

(Wheel of Fortune Triple Red Hot 7 via International Game Technology)

Someone has a little extra coin to wager on the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Ryan C. of Columbus, Ohio, won more than $300,000 on a Wheel of Fortune progressive machine Monday night at McCarran International Airport, airport spokeswoman Christine Crews said.

The winning spin hit just after 5 p.m. for $317,795.94 on a 25-cent Wheel of Fortune Triple Red Hot 7 machine, according to International Game Technology spokesperson Kelley Waynert.

It was not known whether the winner was arriving or departing, Crews said.

Congratulations to the lucky #IGTJackpots player who won a $317,795 Wheel of Fortune jackpot at McCarran Airport in Las Vegas, Nevada! — #IGTJackpots (@IGTJackpots) November 19, 2019

The win made it three big scores on a Wheel of Fortune machine this month in Southern Nevada.

The Wheel of Fortune Triple Red Hot Bells at The Mirage turned a $5 wager into $2,218,046.41 for a player on Friday.

Another winner connected on a 25-cent Wheel of Fortune Triple Double Emeralds for $257,221.73 on Nov. 5 at Terrible’s Hotel & Casino in Jean.

Around the Las Vegas Valley

At the Flamingo, Susan — in town for her daughter’s 30th birthday — won more than $180,000 on a bonus blackjack wager.

🚨💰Another lucky jackpot winner. Susan is in #Vegas celebrating her daughter’s 30th birthday and had only been playing for 20 minutes before she hit the jackpot of $183,303! #Congratulations 🎉 pic.twitter.com/qF3rW9CtFV — Flamingo Las Vegas (@FlamingoVegas) November 19, 2019

At Fremont, playing big ($5 video poker) translated into winning big ($20,000 royal flush).

Big betting and big winning. 🤑 Congrats lucky winner on your $20,000 royal flush jackpot at Fremont! #BConnectedWinners #FremontCasino pic.twitter.com/GMgdYn8JwW — Fremont Casino (@fremont) November 19, 2019

Juby from Hawaii won $7,000 with a straight flush on Let It Ride at the California Hotel.

Juby from Hawaii was playing Let It Ride and hit a straight flush to win $7,000! #TheCalCasino #BConnectedWinners pic.twitter.com/4HT0zOvMSH — California Casino (@thecalcasino) November 19, 2019

Four Queens reported two local players hitting royal flushes on $1 video poker machines, good for $4,000.

