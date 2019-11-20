Slots player at Las Vegas airport wins more than $300K
The winning spin hit just after 5 p.m. Monday for $317,795.94 on a 25-cent Wheel of Fortune Triple Red Hot 7 machine.
Someone has a little extra coin to wager on the Ohio State Buckeyes.
Ryan C. of Columbus, Ohio, won more than $300,000 on a Wheel of Fortune progressive machine Monday night at McCarran International Airport, airport spokeswoman Christine Crews said.
The winning spin hit just after 5 p.m. for $317,795.94 on a 25-cent Wheel of Fortune Triple Red Hot 7 machine, according to International Game Technology spokesperson Kelley Waynert.
It was not known whether the winner was arriving or departing, Crews said.
The win made it three big scores on a Wheel of Fortune machine this month in Southern Nevada.
The Wheel of Fortune Triple Red Hot Bells at The Mirage turned a $5 wager into $2,218,046.41 for a player on Friday.
Another winner connected on a 25-cent Wheel of Fortune Triple Double Emeralds for $257,221.73 on Nov. 5 at Terrible’s Hotel & Casino in Jean.
Around the Las Vegas Valley
At the Flamingo, Susan — in town for her daughter’s 30th birthday — won more than $180,000 on a bonus blackjack wager.
At Fremont, playing big ($5 video poker) translated into winning big ($20,000 royal flush).
Juby from Hawaii won $7,000 with a straight flush on Let It Ride at the California Hotel.
Four Queens reported two local players hitting royal flushes on $1 video poker machines, good for $4,000.
