Slots player hits for $2.2M on Las Vegas Strip
A player of the Wheel of Fortune Triple Red Hot Bells turned a $5 wager into $2,218,046.41 at The Mirage.
For one slots player, the symbols that lined up were no mirage.
A player of the Wheel of Fortune Triple Red Hot Bells at The Mirage turned a $5 wager into $2,218,046.41, according to International Game Technology spokesperson Kelley Waynert.
Congratulations to the lucky player who recently won a massive $2,218,046 jackpot at @TheMirageLV in Las Vegas, Nevada! #IGTJackpots
— #IGTJackpots (@IGTJackpots) November 18, 2019
The winning spin lined up at 8:10 a.m. Friday.
This is the second big victory on a Wheel of Fortune machine this month in Southern Nevada. A player connected on a 25-cent Wheel of Fortune Triple Double Emeralds for $257,221.73 on Nov. 5.
Around the Las Vegas Valley
Stacy from Tennessee hit for $10,000 on Dragon Link at Binion’s.
#Congratulations to #lucky Binion’s #jackpot #winner Stacy for winning a cool $10,346.02!!!!! Stacy and her husband are here from Tennessee and came downtown to see what it has to offer. Stacy sat down at a #DragonLink #slotmachine and is walking away with cold, hard cash! pic.twitter.com/uNTYaywzp7
— Binion's (@BinionsLV) November 18, 2019
One player hit for $15,000 at the Golden Nugget on Sunday.
WOW! Over 15K on a $1 bet! 🤑 pic.twitter.com/L7VIKDqAZS
— Golden Nugget LV (@GoldenNuggetLV) November 17, 2019
At Four Queens, Linda, visiting from California, connected for $7,000-plus.
#Congratulations Linda of California!!!! This #luckylady is taking $7086.25 with her!!!#4queens #fourqueens #dtlv #fremontstreet pic.twitter.com/1iCS2dB1Ro
— 4 Queens HotelCasino (@4QueensLV) November 18, 2019
The Cannery shared a winner $7,500 winner on its Quick Hit machine.
