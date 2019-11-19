Slots player hits for $2.2M on Las Vegas Strip

A player of the Wheel of Fortune Triple Red Hot Bells turned a $5 wager into $2,218,046.41 at The Mirage.

For one slots player, the symbols that lined up were no mirage.

A player of the Wheel of Fortune Triple Red Hot Bells at The Mirage turned a $5 wager into $2,218,046.41, according to International Game Technology spokesperson Kelley Waynert.

The winning spin lined up at 8:10 a.m. Friday.

This is the second big victory on a Wheel of Fortune machine this month in Southern Nevada. A player connected on a 25-cent Wheel of Fortune Triple Double Emeralds for $257,221.73 on Nov. 5.

Around the Las Vegas Valley

Stacy from Tennessee hit for $10,000 on Dragon Link at Binion’s.

One player hit for $15,000 at the Golden Nugget on Sunday.

At Four Queens, Linda, visiting from California, connected for $7,000-plus.

The Cannery shared a winner $7,500 winner on its Quick Hit machine.

