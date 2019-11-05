Player hits for $257K on slots at Jean casino

The winning spin hit just after 3:30 p.m. Monday, according to International Game Technology senior specialist Kelley Waynert.

A Wheel of Fortune slot machine is seen at the IGT booth during the Global Gaming Expo, Wednesday, Oct. 1, 2014, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Sometimes it’s wonderful to play at Terrible’s Hotel & Casino, especially after hitting for more than a quarter-million dollars.

A slots player connected on a 25-cent Wheel of Fortune Triple Double Emeralds for $257,221.73 on Monday.

Congratulations to the lucky player who won a whopping $257,221 jackpot at Terribles Hotel and Casino in Jean, Nevada. — #IGTJackpots (@IGTJackpots) November 5, 2019

The winning spin hit just after 3:30 p.m., according to International Game Technology senior specialist Kelley Waynert.

It’s the second six-figure win on a Wheel of Fortune machine in Southern Nevada in the past eight days. On Oct. 28, a player connected for $492,743.64 on a 25-cent Wheel of Fortune Triple Red Hot 7 machine at Park MGM.

Around the Las Vegas Valley

Bet big and win big. That’s what James T. did at Harrah’s, hitting for $40,000 wagering $50 a hand.

Jackpot alert! 🚨 Join us in congratulating James T. on his $40,000 jackpot win yesterday! 👏🎉🎊 #HarrahsVegas #ComeOutAndPlay pic.twitter.com/5vjorFDpWH — Harrah's Las Vegas (@HarrahsVegas) November 5, 2019

At Binion’s, a visitor from California won $10,000 on Fortune Slot.

At Fremont, Toshio, a visitor from Hawaii, won a quick $6,000.

Caesars Palace and Rio are boasting the $2 million plus jackpot on Fortune Pai Gow Power Progressive.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.