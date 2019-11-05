Player hits for $257K on slots at Jean casino
The winning spin hit just after 3:30 p.m. Monday, according to International Game Technology senior specialist Kelley Waynert.
Sometimes it’s wonderful to play at Terrible’s Hotel & Casino, especially after hitting for more than a quarter-million dollars.
A slots player connected on a 25-cent Wheel of Fortune Triple Double Emeralds for $257,221.73 on Monday.
It’s the second six-figure win on a Wheel of Fortune machine in Southern Nevada in the past eight days. On Oct. 28, a player connected for $492,743.64 on a 25-cent Wheel of Fortune Triple Red Hot 7 machine at Park MGM.
Around the Las Vegas Valley
Bet big and win big. That’s what James T. did at Harrah’s, hitting for $40,000 wagering $50 a hand.
Jackpot alert! 🚨 Join us in congratulating James T. on his $40,000 jackpot win yesterday! 👏🎉🎊 #HarrahsVegas #ComeOutAndPlay pic.twitter.com/5vjorFDpWH
At Binion’s, a visitor from California won $10,000 on Fortune Slot.
$10,000 for a #luckylady from California on an @IGTJackpots #FortuneLink game!!!! pic.twitter.com/XUoWvxKLri
At Fremont, Toshio, a visitor from Hawaii, won a quick $6,000.
Toshio visited us from Hawaii on @vacationshawaii and ended up hitting this sweet $6,000 jackpot! Congrats, Toshio! #FremontCasino #BConnectedWinners #VacationsHawaii pic.twitter.com/Yy2kVdgqVw
Caesars Palace and Rio are boasting the $2 million plus jackpot on Fortune Pai Gow Power Progressive.
It’s time to WIN BIG! ⏰ We’re excited to announce that our #PaiGow progressive jackpot has surpassed $2 million dollars, the largest ever for the game. 💰🙌 #PlayToWin pic.twitter.com/Ayjh7Uy5Qz
