Lawyers for Wynn Resorts, Steve Wynn want venue change for trial

Lawyers for Wynn Resorts Ltd. and Steve Wynn are seeking to move their trial with Elaine Wynn to another city amid concern the jury pool will be ”polluted.”

Mark Ferrario, left, a lawyer for Elaine Wynn, and Todd Bice, center, a lawyer for Steve Wynn, appear in court at the Regional Justice Center on Tuesday, March 27, 2018, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Lawyers for Wynn Resorts Ltd. and Steve Wynn are seeking to move their trial with Elaine Wynn to another city amid concern the jury pool will be ”polluted.”

Elaine Wynn’s commercial lawsuit against the company and her ex-husband over breach of contract involving her dismissal from the Wynn Resorts board in 2015 has become swept up in the #metoo movement, lawyers argued Wednesday morning in a Las Vegas court room.

Elaine Wynn and her public relations team are trying to insert as much negative information on the company and Steve Wynn into the media to influence a jury pool, Wynn Resorts lawyer Todd Bice said.

”She knows exactly what she is doing. She wants to pollute the jury pool,” Bice argued. ”She wants to talk about something other than” her breach of contract lawsuit.

The jury trial is slated to start next month. Chief Judge Elizabeth Gonzalez ruled Wednesday morning that she will let jury selection run two weeks before making a final decision on whether or not to move the trial.

Gonzalez expects to speak with about 200 potential jurors over that period, she told both sides.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.

Contact Todd Prince at tprince@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0386. Follow @toddprincetv on Twitter.