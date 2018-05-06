Legacy Wynn Resorts board director faces tough re-election bid

John Jay Hagenbuch, a legacy Wynn Resorts director, is facing an uphill battle to get re-elected to the board.

Elaine Wynn, ex-wife of Steve Wynn, listens during a hearing Wednesday, March 28, 2018, in Las Vegas. (John Locher/AP)

Wynn Las Vegas (Isaac Brekken/AP)

John Hagenbuch has been a Wynn Resorts board director since December 2012. (Courtesy)

Steve Wynn speaks at a meeting in 2014. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Institutional Shareholder Services, an influential advisory firm, on Saturday recommended investors withhold their vote for Hagenbuch.

The decision comes a day after another major shareholder adviser Glass Lewis recommended Wynn investors do the same.

Institutional Shareholder Services said that although Hagenbuch contributed to shareholder value during his nearly six years as a director, he and other legacy directors must be held accountable for the company’s corporate governance failures.

“Given that Hagenbuch bears responsibility, along with other legacy directors, for failing to address longstanding governance and risk oversight shortcomings that appear to have magnified the fallout related to [Steve Wynn’s] sudden departure, and that the benefits of his continued presence on the board do not seem to outweigh the risks associated with permanence, shareholders are recommended to withhold votes for Hagenbuch,” ISS said in its report Saturday.

Hagenbuch needs to receive 50 percent plus one share of votes cast.

The vote will be counted at Wynn Resorts’ annual shareholders meeting on May 16.

