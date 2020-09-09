Linq Hotel on Las Vegas Strip will reopen Thursday

The Linq Hotel, gateway to The Linq Promenade and the High Roller observation wheel, and several other amenities will reopen after a lengthy panedmic closure.

A view of the LINQ Hotel and Casino is seen on the Strip on Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Individuals enter and exit the LINQ Hotel and Casino on the Strip on Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Individuals walk near the LINQ Hotel and Casino on the Strip on Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Linq Hotel is closed amid coronavirus nonessential business closures on Wednesday, April 8, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidttt

Barricades prevent people from entering the Linq Promenade remain on the Strip during the casinos closures in Las Vegas, Saturday, March 21, 2020. (Heidi Fang /Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

The Linq Hotel, Caesars Entertainment Corp.’s center Strip 2,250-room resort that is the gateway to its Linq Promenade and High Roller amenities, will reopen Thursday and accommodate weekend stays at the property.

The casino at The Linq Hotel opened June 12, but the hotel rooms remained shuttered — until this week.

Caesars will now have all of its properties at least partially opened except the Cromwell, Planet Hollywood and the off-Strip Rio.

“With its center-Strip location, The Linq Hotel conveniently offers many distinctive experiences for guests to enjoy including an array of restaurants, gaming, retail outlets, one-of-a-kind attractions and other amenities, all in one place,” said Senior Vice President and Linq General Manager Dan Walsh. “With a continued emphasis on our enhanced health and safety protocols, we also look forward to welcoming guests back to staying at our contemporary hotel.”

Amenities within the complex will have differing hours of operation and some attractions have modified their hours.

The Spa at The Linq will be open Thursday through Sunday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Fitness Center will be available Thursday through Sunday, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Influence, The Pool at The Linq, will be open Friday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. and Sunday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Wednesday it will be open to Harrah’s Las Vegas and Flamingo Las Vegas hotel guests and Thursday through Sunday, it will be available to The LINQ Hotel guests only.

Nook Express will be open Friday through Sunday, 6 a.m. to 2 p.m., Guy Fieri’s Vegas Kitchen and Bar will be open Thursday through Monday, 5 p.m. to 11 p.m., and Hash House A Go Go will be open Sunday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Friday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The Book Fan Cave and Lounge Area, serving food from Guy Fieri’s Vegas Kitchen & Bar, will be open Thursday, Friday and Monday, 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. and Saturday through Sunday from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Retail outlets Linq Essentials will be open Thursday from 4 p.m. to midnight, Friday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 a.m., and Sunday, 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. Linq Wine and Spirits will be open Monday through Wednesday, 2 p.m. to midnight, and around the clock from Thursday, 2 p.m., through Monday, 3 a.m.

While The Linq Hotel’s gaming floor is open around the clock, the O’Sheas Casino will only be open Friday through Sunday, noon to midnight and the bar is closed. The Book Betting Desk will be open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Saturday through Sunday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

