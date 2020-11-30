Local hits royal flush for $278K at off-strip casino
A lucky local started the final day of November in style at Red Rock Resort.
At about 12:28 a.m. Monday, the guest hit a sequential royal flush for a $278,318 jackpot on a Double Double Progressive Reversible Royals Machine.
The guest, who asked to remain anonymous, made a bet of $10 to hit the jackpot.