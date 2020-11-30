65°F
Local hits royal flush for $278K at off-strip casino

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 30, 2020 - 12:55 pm
 
A Red Rock Resort guest hit a sequential royal flush for a $278,318 jackpot on Monday, Nov. 30, 2020. (Station Casinos)

A lucky local started the final day of November in style at Red Rock Resort.

At about 12:28 a.m. Monday, the guest hit a sequential royal flush for a $278,318 jackpot on a Double Double Progressive Reversible Royals Machine.

The guest, who asked to remain anonymous, made a bet of $10 to hit the jackpot.

