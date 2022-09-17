Lucky Club looks to start rebrand into Latino-focused hotel-casino

Ojos Locos Sports Cantina will partner with the North Las Vegas hotel-casino with the goal to be the first Latino-focused casino-hotel in the country.

The exterior of the Ojos Locos Sports Cantina in Tucson, Ariz. The company is partnering with Las Vegas-based Fifth Street Gaming to remodel and rebrand the Lucky Club in North Las Vegas. The project is expected to be completed by December. (Courtesy Ojos Locos Sports Cantinas)

The Lucky Club at Cheyenne Avenue and Interstate 15 in North Las Vegas Wednesday, April 6, 2022. Ojos Locos Sports Cantina and Fifth Street Gaming will rebrand the hotel-casino to the first property to be marketed to Latinos. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

The interior of the Ojos Locos Sports Cantina in Tucson, Ariz. The company is partnering with Las Vegas-based Fifth Street Gaming to remodel and rebrand the Lucky Club in North Las Vegas. The project is expected to be completed by December. (Courtesy Ojos Locos Sports Cantinas)

The interior of the Ojos Locos Sports Cantina in Tucson, Ariz. The company is partnering with Las Vegas-based Fifth Street Gaming to remodel and rebrand the Lucky Club in North Las Vegas. The project is expected to be completed by December. (Courtesy Ojos Locos Sports Cantinas)

The interior of the Ojos Locos Sports Cantina in Tucson, Ariz. The company is partnering with Las Vegas-based Fifth Street Gaming to remodel and rebrand the Lucky Club in North Las Vegas. The project is expected to be completed by December. (Courtesy Ojos Locos Sports Cantinas)

A North Las Vegas hotel-casino will officially kick off its renovation and rebranding next week into a Latino-focused property, a move the owners say would be a first in the country.

Lucky Club near the Cheyenne Avenue exit of Interstate 15 will be renamed the Ojos Locos Sports Cantina y Casino at Hotel Jefe. A groundbreaking ceremony is set for Tuesday morning.

Seth Schorr, CEO of the Lucky Club’s owner Fifth Street Gaming, said while the site has catered to the Latino community since the company acquired it in 2007, they have long wanted to completely focus on the community.

“I think that Latino community is one that is deserving of an experience that is designed specifically for them in every way,” Schorr said. “The language is the most obvious but food, entertainment, all of our programs are completely programmed for the Latino community.”

The hotel will remain open during construction while the casino and restaurant will be closed, Schorr said. The project is expected to be complete in January.

The revamped property will house a 10,000-square-foot casino, 10,000 square feet of indoor-outdoor entertainment space and a restaurant capable of accommodating nearly 300 people. It will continue to offer concerts featuring Latino artists, Mexican rodeos and food festivals.

The rebrand is a partnership with Ojos Locos Sports Cantina, a Dallas-based sports bar chain. The hotel-casino will feature the largest Ojos Locos restaurant in the country.

Ojos Locos has 18 restaurants in Texas, New Mexico and Arizona. Its sports bars are filled with high-definition TVs broadcasting Spanish-language sports shows.

“We are excited and honored to collaborate with Fifth Street Gaming on this project, allowing us to bring the Ojos experience to Nevada,” Laura Caudillo, vice president of marketing for Ojos Locos Sports Cantina, said in an April statement announcing the partnership. “We look forward to adding to the Latino community experience with our excellent service, delicious food and fun atmosphere.”

McKenna Ross is a corps member with Report for America, a national service program that places journalists into local newsrooms. Contact her at mross@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mckenna_ross_ on Twitter.