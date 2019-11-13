Luxor esports arena operator moves toward an asset-light strategy

The CEO of Allied Esports Entertainment said the company is looking to figure out a way “to achieve a more asset-light approach to tackle this market.”

It’s not just casino operators like MGM Resorts International announcing plans for an “asset-light” strategy.

Frank Ng, CEO of Allied Esports Entertainment, a California-based company that operates the HyperX Esports Arena at MGM’s Luxor, told investors Tuesday that the company has been looking to figure out a way “to achieve a more asset-light approach to tackle this market.”

The company announced a partnership with a subsidiary of Simon Property Group — a commercial real estate company shopping mall operator — back in June, with Simon purchasing $5 million worth of shares and agreeing to collaborate with Allied to build esports venues at its properties.

Ng said the company has been approached by “a lot of major real estate companies like Simon Properties” over the past few months. These sorts of partnerships would allow Allied to run an esports venue without having to purchase the real estate itself.

“A very consistent conclusion is that shopping malls around the world, they’re looking into converting from a shopping center in to an experience center,” Ng said. “They all realize that esports is a very big part of it.”

Brick and mortar malls have been struggling to keep people coming in recent years. Research firm Reis reported last month that the average mall vacancy hit 9.4 during the third quarter, an eight-year high.

Meanwhile, esports has been a rapidly growing industry, especially among younger demographics. Research firm Newzoo reported in February that the global esports market is expected to exceed the billion-dollar revenue mark for the first time this year, hitting $1.1 billion after seeing 27 percent year-over-year growth. Additionally, the global esports audience is expected to grow to 453.8 million worldwide, up 15 percent from 2018.

Tuesday’s earnings call was Allied first as a public company. The esports entertainment company was formed on Aug. 9 as a business combination between Black Ridge Acquisition Corp., Allied Esports International, Inc., WPT Enterprises, Inc. and other affiliates.

Total revenue derived from Allied Esports was up $0.9 million in the third quarter compared with the same period last year. Anthony Hung said this growth was “largely a result of increased revenue at the HyperX Esports Arena in Las Vegas.”

Allied shares closed down 2.6 percent to $4.31 on Tuesday.

