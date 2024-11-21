Luxury retailer opens doors at Fontainebleau, more coming

The Las Vegas Strip hotel-casino is expecting other major retailers to open up shop in the coming months, along with a project backed by Tom Brady.

A north Strip hotel-casino has kicked off an expansion of new luxury retail space with the opening of a French women’s wear retailer on Thursday.

Maison Alaia, a Parisian fashion house that sells designer clothing, accessories and shoes, opened its first Las Vegas storefront on the casino floor level at Fontainebleau.

“When curating the Fontainebleau Las Vegas retail collection, we were very intentional in choosing brands that will deliver a lasting and impactful experience for our guests. Our vision is to bring one-of-a-kind retail partners to the Las Vegas market unlike anything the city has seen before, and to be able to include an iconic brand such as Alaïa is an honor,” Brooke Soffer, Fontainebleau Development vice president of corporate retail, said in a press release. “We are incredibly proud of this partnership and thrilled that Alaïa has chosen Fontainebleau Las Vegas for its debut Las Vegas destination.”

The store is open 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday through Saturday, according to the press release. The store is adjacent to the resort’s northern Las Vegas Boulevard pedestrian entrance.

Other major retailers are expected to open up shop at Fontainebleau — a property with 90,000 square feet of retail space — in the coming months. Construction partitions around the property advertise the future sites of luxury clothing and accessory brands Yves Saint Laurent, Rick Owens, Santa Maria Novella, Boucheron, Gucci, Graff, Zimmermann, The Webster and Bottega Veneta.

Clark County building permits also show the resort is building out the Hall of Excellence, a Tom Brady-backed project that is expected to display the famed quarterback’s Super Bowl rings and other sports memorabilia. Permits show the work is valued at $3.1 million. When the attraction was announced, the resort targeted a July opening.

A spokesperson for the resort said the remaining retail shops are expected to open through early next year.

