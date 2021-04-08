Man wins nearly $600K at Northern Nevada casino

The jackpot was one of several across Nevada recently.

Harveys Tahoe (Twitter)

The April holidays, spring break and March Madness are over, but the good times keep coming for one man in Northern Nevada.

On Thursday, Harveys Lake Tahoe announced on Twitter that a man named James won $592,470.53 on 3 Card Poker at the casino-resort.

Wow! 🤑 Huge congratulations to James, the big jackpot winner of $592,470.53 on 3 Card Poker at Harveys! 🎉 #winnerwinner pic.twitter.com/YMndhOq7dt — Harveys Tahoe (@harveystahoe) April 8, 2021

Recently, playing Super Double Double Bonus Poker at $125 per hand, one Las Vegas Valley player completed a diamond royal flush for $100,000 at Rampart Casino,