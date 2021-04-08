88°F
Casinos & Gaming

Man wins nearly $600K at Northern Nevada casino

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 8, 2021 - 3:21 pm
 
Harveys Tahoe (Twitter)
Harveys Tahoe (Twitter)

The April holidays, spring break and March Madness are over, but the good times keep coming for one man in Northern Nevada.

On Thursday, Harveys Lake Tahoe announced on Twitter that a man named James won $592,470.53 on 3 Card Poker at the casino-resort.

Recently, playing Super Double Double Bonus Poker at $125 per hand, one Las Vegas Valley player completed a diamond royal flush for $100,000 at Rampart Casino,

