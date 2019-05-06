Massachusetts regulators expedite Encore Boston Harbor paperwork

Wynn Resorts provided a project update to Massachusetts gaming regulators Monday.

The Massachusetts Gaming Commission stayed true to its word that it would expedite approvals needed to open Encore Boston Harbor.

Less than a week after hitting Las Vegas-based Wynn Resorts Ltd. with a record $35 million fine while allowing the company to keep its gaming license in that state, commissioners spent more than two hours Monday hearing reports and granting some approvals leading up to a planned June 23 opening of the resort in Everett, Massachusetts.

Wynn’s Massachusetts development team updated commissioners on completed work, minority and women workforce compliance, environmental concerns, and transportation and traffic mitigation planning for what will be the state’s second commercial casino resort.

MGM Resorts International opened MGM Springfield in the western part of the state in August, but interest is high for Encore Boston Harbor because it cost $2.6 billion to build, it’s in the state’s largest population center and the resort itself has been amid controversy for more than a year.

Commissioners revisited the suitability of the company to hold a license with a nine-month investigation into allegations that former Chairman and CEO Steve Wynn sexually harassed women employees for several years. Steve Wynn denies the allegations.

The investigation and an adjudicatory hearing in early April focused on what executives and board members knew about the allegations and how they responded.

Among other sanctions, commissioners decided April 30 to allow Wynn to keep its gaming license, but pay a $35 million fine. In addition, Wynn CEO Matt Maddox was ordered to pay a $500,000 fine.

Wynn Resorts on Monday reiterated that it is reviewing the decision and considering its next steps. Resolution of the matter could come this week since the Wynn board of directors is meeting and reviews all regulatory fines. The company also is expected to post first-quarter earnings.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter.