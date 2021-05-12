MGM properties approved for 100 percent capacity
MGM Resorts International announced Wednesday that its Las Vegas properties had been approved by the Nevada Gaming Control Board to return to 100 percent occupancy with no social distancing.
The MGM properties are the latest to be approved to open casino floors at full capacity.
“This is yet another major milestone in Las Vegas’ incredible recovery and a testament to the importance of vaccination in the effort to full reopen our community,” CEO Bill Hornbuckle said in a statement. “We will working to vaccinate as many people as possible and remain vigilant with health and safety protocols designed to protect our employees, guests and community.”
The properties approved to return to 100 percent occupancy on casino floors are Bellagio, Aria, MGM Grand, Mandalay Bay, Park MGM, The Mirage, New York-New York, Luxor and Excalibur.
