MGM properties approved for 100 percent capacity

MGM Resorts International announced Wednesday that its Las Vegas properties had been approved by the Nevada Gaming Control Board to return to 100 percent occupancy with no social distancing.

The MGM Grand photographed on Tuesday, April 27, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Bellagio is seen on the Las Vegas Strip, Wednesday, March 17, 2021. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Aria is seen on the Las Vegas Strip, Friday, March 19, 2021. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

New York-New York is seen on the Las Vegas Strip, Friday, March 19, 2021. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Luxor hotel-casino in Las Vegas, Monday, July 27, 2020. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

An exterior view of Park MGM in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The Mirage on the Strip in Las Vegas, Monday, May 3, 2021. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

A pest control vehicle is parked at the Excalibur about the Las Vegas Strip on Friday, May 29, 2020 in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Mandalay Bay photographed, on Tuesday, April 27, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The MGM properties are the latest to be approved to open casino floors at full capacity.

“This is yet another major milestone in Las Vegas’ incredible recovery and a testament to the importance of vaccination in the effort to full reopen our community,” CEO Bill Hornbuckle said in a statement. “We will working to vaccinate as many people as possible and remain vigilant with health and safety protocols designed to protect our employees, guests and community.”

The properties approved to return to 100 percent occupancy on casino floors are Bellagio, Aria, MGM Grand, Mandalay Bay, Park MGM, The Mirage, New York-New York, Luxor and Excalibur.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.