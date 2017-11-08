MGM sees small dip in Las Vegas Strip revenue after shooting

MGM Chairman and CEO Jim Murren expresses confidence in “the stability of our business and the enduring power of the Las Vegas brand” in a statement issued on MGM’s third-quarter earnings.

The Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017. Joel Angel Juarez Las Vegas Review-Journal @jajuarezphoto

MGM Resorts International expects a low to mid-single digit percentage dip in Las Vegas Strip revenue as a result of the Oct. 1 mass shooting, the company reported Wednesday.

MGM Chairman and CEO Jim Murren said he’s confident in the company’s stability in a statement issued on MGM’s third-quarter earnings.

The company was scheduled to have a conference call with investors later Wednesday morning.

“As a result of the October 1st incident, our business in Las Vegas will be impacted in the near term primarily due to a short-lived uptick in cancellations and a temporary suspension of marketing efforts,” Murren said in the statement.

“Since restarting such efforts, our booking pace has largely rebounded to normal levels. We are also making significant progress on the transformation of Monte Carlo to Park MGM, and as expected, will continue to experience disruption at the property. As a result, in the fourth quarter, we expect our Las Vegas Strip revenues to decrease by a low- to mid-single digit percentage, with non-hotel elements partially offsetting a 5 percent to 7 percent REVPAR (revenue per available room) decline.”

Murren addressed the fourth-quarter incident in which a gunman stockpiled weapons in a room at MGM’s Mandalay Bay and opened fire on country music concertgoers at the Route 91 Harvest festival, killing 58 and injuring more than 500.

“We are encouraged by the current trajectory of our business, supported by the strength of our forward convention bookings, our entertainment and sports calendar and the conclusion of our high returning capital investment projects next year,” Murren said. “We remain confident in the stability of our business and the enduring power of the Las Vegas brand.”

In the third quarter that ended Sept. 30, MGM reported a decline in earnings, but higher revenue. The company reported earnings of $149.1 million, 26 cents a share, on revenue of $2.82 billion compared with earnings of $535.6 million, 93 cents a share, on revenue of $2.52 billion in the same quarter a year earlier.

The earnings decline was attributed to tough comparison to 2016 when the company enjoyed a $430 million gain on its acquisition of the Borgata in Atlantic City as well as a $171 million difference in a foreign tax credit valuation from 2016 to 2017.

The company also reported a 20-cent-per-share decline as a result of the company’s exit from the NV Energy system.

