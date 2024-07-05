Mirage holding 6-day promo, paying out $1.6M ahead of closure

The hotel-casino owned by Hard Rock International must give away the money before its closure.

The casino floor at The Mirage on Wednesday, March 22, 2023, in Las Vegas. Hard Rock International is making many changes to The Mirage, including new gaming machines and an eventual guitar-shaped hotel tower facing Las Vegas Boulevard. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The impending closure of The Mirage hotel-casino has plenty of locals and visitors feeling a bit sad. But the Strip icon is going to make a few people very happy before the property closes its doors for good on July 17.

The Mirage has a total of $1.6 million — nearly $1.2 million of progressive slot money and $400,000 in progressive table game cash — that must be dispersed before it ceases gaming operations.

To do that, Hard Rock International, the casino’s owner and operator, is holding one last mega promotion over the course of six days. The Mirage Progressive Finale Cash Giveaway promotion will run from July 9 through July 13 and resume on July 16.

The promotion is more than just positive public-relations.

Nevada gaming regulators require the casino to pay out the money since the progressive lump sums are made up almost entirely of gamblers’ losses, expect for an initial starting amount put up by the operator. Hard Rock has no other affiliated casinos in Nevada, so the Mirage’s progressive money must be returned to players before the property shuts down.

The progressive slot promo will feature $200,000 in guaranteed winnings on July 9, 10 and 11 before bumping up to $250,000 on the 12th and 13th. On July 16, $100,000 in cash prizes will be handed out. The promotions begin at 3 p.m. each day and end at 7 p.m.

The progressive table game drawings with $400,000 in guaranteed cash prizes will take place at 8 p.m. on Friday, July 12 and Saturday, July 13. Entries can be earned by playing any qualifying table game with a Unity by Hard Rock rewards card between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. on the two dates. Qualifying table games include face-up pai gow, ultimate Texas hold ‘em, three card poker, let it ride, blackjack and baccarat.

The Mirage is not the first casino to have to hold a massive giveaway of progressive money before closing. The Riviera held a similar promotion in the days before its closing in May 2015.

David Danzis can be reached at ddanzis@reviewjournal.com.