Mississippi gives Eldorado OK on Caesars acquisition

On Thursday, the Mississippi Gaming Commission granted Eldorado Resorts the OK to move forward with its acquisition of Caesars Entertainment Corp.

The Eldorado Resort Casino in Reno on Monday June 24, 2019 (Colton Lochhead/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Reno-based company plans to complete its $17.3 billion merger with Caesars in the first half of the year.

Regulatory bodies in Missouri, Louisiana, Pennsylvania, Illinois and Iowa also have approved the merger. The two casino companies will need to gain approval from regulatory bodies from all 17 states in which the merged company will operate, including Nevada, before the deal can close. It also will need approval from the Federal Trade Commission.

