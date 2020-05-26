Nevada casino regulator talks reopenings
The state Gaming Control Board is conducting a workshop meeting Tuesday to present further details about the target reopening date of Nevada casinos on June 4.
On Friday afternoon, Gov. Steve Sisolak named June 4 as the Nevada’s gaming industry’s reopening target date, “pending the evaluation of trends in Nevada’s COVID-19 data, along with the results of the Gaming Control Board Meeting on Tuesday.”
If the reopening date holds, casinos would still have roughly two weeks to prepare to reopen.
This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.
