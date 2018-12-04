New shareholder lawsuit filed against Wynn Resorts, directors

A former Wynn Resorts Ltd. shareholder has filed a lawsuit in Clark County District against the company, executives and former and current board members alleging that accusations against the company’s former chairman and CEO devalued his stock.

A former Wynn Resorts Ltd. shareholder has filed a lawsuit in Clark County District against the company, executives and former and current board members alleging that sexual harassment accusations against the company’s former chairman and CEO devalued his stock.

Nevada resident Robert Bruce Bannister filed the lawsuit Nov. 27 against company co-founder Steve Wynn, CEO Matt Maddox, former Wynn executive Kim Sinatra and five former and four current members of the board of directors.

The lawsuit seeks a finding that the defendants breached their fiduciary duties, an award of damages sustained by Bannister, punitive damages against Steve Wynn in excess of $15,000, and all expenses.

The complaint alleges breach of fiduciary duty, aiding and abetting breach of fiduciary duty and civil conspiracy in the five-count action.

“Steve Wynn engaged in misconduct … and knowingly and intentionally breached his fiduciary duties by engaging in a pattern of sexual harassment and abuse and actively concealing such misconduct in violation of the company’s policies and codes as well as various laws and regulations,” the lawsuit says.

The lawsuit says the former and current directors “knowingly, intentionally and fraudulently violated and breached their fiduciary duties of good faith, fair dealing, loyalty, due care, candor and oversight as a result of the misconduct …”

Representatives of Wynn Resorts did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

Allegations in the lawsuit are based on a report in the Wall Street Journal published Jan. 26 that allege that Steve Wynn “forced sex upon a Wynn Resorts manicurist while on company property in 2005. Steve Wynn and/or the company paid a $7.5 million settlement to the alleged assault victim in 2005.”

Wynn has denied the accusations of sexual harassment and assault, but resigned as chairman and CEO in February and separated himself from the company in the weeks following his departure.

The lawsuit alleges that “defendants did nothing to protect the company and instead took actions to protect and insulate Steve Wynn from any consequences or repercussions rather than investigating his suitability under the company’s articles of incorporation.”

Directors named in the lawsuit include current board members Jay Johnson, Pat Mulroy, Clark Randt and Alvin Shoemaker and former board members John Hagenbuch, Ray Irani, former Nevada Gov. Bob Miller, Edward Virtue and D. Boone Wayson.

