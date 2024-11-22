65°F
Off-Strip casino-hotel now charges for parking

Oyo hotel-casino is seen in this Review-Journal file photo. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review ...
Oyo hotel-casino is seen in this Review-Journal file photo. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 22, 2024 - 2:41 pm
 

An off-Strip budget hotel-casino has added fees to its self-parking garage.

Signs posted around the Oyo hotel-casino’s self-parking ask visitors to “scan to park.” A QR code takes users to a parking service’s website or app called Metropolis. Rates begin at $8 for up to three hours, plus a $0.99 service fee. After three hours, rates go up to $20 for each 24-hour period. In seven days, a visitor would pay $147, including the service fees.

Representatives of the nearly 660-room property, located just over a quarter-mile east of the Strip on Tropicana Avenue, did not respond to multiple requests for comment.

As of Wednesday, the hotel did not have parking gates set up at the entrance of the garage, though the new parking fees are enforced 24/7, according to the app.

Several workers at the property said it may be possible to get parking validated for short visits.

Travelers looking for free parking on the Strip have fewer options than years ago. Most major resort operators charge for parking, though some may offer the first few hours of the visit for free to locals, provided special event parking rates aren’t in effect at that time.

Contact McKenna Ross at mross@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mckenna_ross_ on X.

