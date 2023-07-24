These Strip properties still offer free parking

More and more Las Vegas Strip resorts are removing their complimentary self-parking policies. Check out which ones still let locals and tourists park for free.

Self-parking garage policies have changed dramatically over the years, and fewer resorts offer complimentary parking for everyone nowadays. (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)

If there’s one thing locals wish they could demand out of Strip casinos, it’d be free parking.

But self-parking garage policies have changed dramatically over the years, and fewer resorts offer complimentary parking for everyone nowadays. Look no further than The Venetian and The Palazzo, whose management announced a paid parking policy would be implemented at the resorts sometime in August.

The policy change appears to be linked to the anticipated opening of the Sphere at The Venetian – so it’s possible that other parking garages will change their policies to cash in on the new foot traffic as well.

Here’s a breakdown of the free and free-ish parking garages still available on the Strip as of July 2023:

Free parking

Sahara Las Vegas

Treasure Island

Circus Circus

Tropicana Las Vegas

Trump International Hotel Las Vegas

Fashion Show Mall

The Shops at Crystals

The Venetian

The Palazzo

Encore Las Vegas

Wynn Las Vegas

Free* parking

Yes, that’s an asterisk. While the options of complimentary self-parking are limited, several other properties on the Strip offer free parking to locals for a set number of hours or on certain days. And many resorts offer free self-parking for loyalty program members of a designated level.

Caesars Entertainment properties (Horseshoe, Caesars Palace, Paris, Planet Hollywood, The Linq, Flamingo and the Cromwell resorts) offer the first three hours free for locals with a valid Nevada driver’s license.

(Horseshoe, Caesars Palace, Paris, Planet Hollywood, The Linq, Flamingo and the Cromwell resorts) offer the first three hours free for locals with a valid Nevada driver’s license. MGM Resorts International properties (Bellagio, Aria, Vdara, MGM Grand, Mandalay Bay, Park MGM, New York-New York, Luxor and Excalibur resorts), offer the first three hours free for locals with a valid Nevada driver’s license.

(Bellagio, Aria, Vdara, MGM Grand, Mandalay Bay, Park MGM, New York-New York, Luxor and Excalibur resorts), offer the first three hours free for locals with a valid Nevada driver’s license. The Mirage offers the first three hours free for locals with a valid Nevada driver’s license. Locals who use their Nevada ID at the resort’s players club to join Hard Rock’s Unity loyalty program will be upgraded to the second-tier and gain complimentary free parking access.

offers the first three hours free for locals with a valid Nevada driver’s license. Locals who use their Nevada ID at the resort’s players club to join Hard Rock’s Unity loyalty program will be upgraded to the second-tier and gain complimentary free parking access. Resorts World offers complimentary parking for Genting Rewards members.

offers complimentary parking for Genting Rewards members. The Strat offers complimentary parking for locals with valid Nevada ID.

McKenna Ross is a corps member with Report for America, a national service program that places journalists into local newsrooms. Contact her at mross@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mckenna_ross_ on Twitter.