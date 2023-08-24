92°F
Casinos & Gaming

Get ready to pay for parking at 2 more Strip properties

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 24, 2023 - 11:04 am
 
The Venetian on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal ...
The Venetian on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

The Venetian and Palazzo will implement a new paid self-parking policy on Tuesday, resort operators announced this week.

Visitors staying at the hotel will have slightly longer to prepare for the change, according to the resort. Self-parking fees will begin for hotel guests on Sept. 5 for those who booked on or after Thursday.

Non-hotel guests rates begin at $15 for up to four hours then $18 hourly up to 24 hours, Monday through Thursday, and $23 per day Friday through Sunday, according to the new policy. Valet parking is still $35 daily.

Loyalty cardholders with at least a premier status will receive free self-parking and the casino will offer three free hours free to Nevada residents who present a valid Nevada driver’s license, the resort states.

The policy change came “after evaluating operations and business demand,” the resort previously said on July 14. It came just over a week after the Sphere, a 17,500-seat performance venue, lit up for the first time, stunning viewers with its massive external LED screen.

McKenna Ross is a corps member with Report for America, a national service program that places journalists into local newsrooms. Contact her at mross@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mckenna_ross on X.

