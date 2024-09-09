Off-Strip casino names new general manager

The former general manager of the Strat will soon take up the top spot at an off-Strip casino.

The Palms has hired veteran gaming executive Stephen Thayer to be the new general manager. (Palms)

The Palms, located on Flamingo Road near Valley View Boulevard, has named Stephen Thayer as its new general manager, following the resignation of Cynthia Kiser Murphey in June.

“The Palms has a tremendous history in Las Vegas and is really one that’s a staple here,” Thayer said in an interview with the Review-Journal. “It’s long been on my list of properties that I’d like to work for. That was really the first interest in it. Then I got to speak with the tribe (Palms owners San Manuel Band of Mission Indians) and really learn more about their philosophy and their style, and it became pretty clear that it was a great fit for my leadership style.”

Thayer will begin his role on Sept. 16, officials with the San Manuel Gaming and Hospitality Authority, the operating entity of the property, said.

“We are delighted to welcome Stephen to Palms,” SMGHA Chairperson Latisha Prieto said in a statement. “His leadership style and professional accomplishments speak volumes about his ability to lead and innovate and his enthusiasm for activating on our tribal values at Palms make him the ideal candidate to guide this wonderful property into the next chapter.”

The San Manuel Band of Mission Indians, which also operates the Yaamava’ resort-casino in Southern California, purchased the Palms in 2021 from Red Rock Resorts for $650 million, making them the first Native American casino owners and operators in Las Vegas.

The 22-year-old resort reopened to the public in April 2022 after two years closed during the COVID-19 pandemic and less than a year after the deal was first announced.

Thayer left his role as the top executive of the Strat in June after about five years. He previously led hotel operations for Caesars Entertainment at the Rio, Caesars Palace and Atlantic City properties.

He said he expects the Palms’ future to lean into gaming more. The property continues to emphasize its connection to Southern California through its player database at sister property Yaamava’. It recently announced a partnership with Bally Rewards, connecting former guests of the Tropicana with an alternative in Las Vegas after the old resort’s April closure.

Thayer said he also wants to target Las Vegas customers. The property’s free parking, on-site movie theater and a variety of food and beverage outlets can appeal to the locals market.

“There’s a really strong destination for locals and I think that’s a big part of what we’ll continue to see for the future as well,” he said.

