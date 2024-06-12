Casino GM leaves post

The casino executive held the title for almost five years.

The top executive at a Las Vegas casino is out of his job.

Stephen Thayer, general manager and vice president at The Strat Hotel, Casino & Tower, is no longer working at the property. A spokesperson for Golden Entertainment, operators of the property on Las Vegas Boulevard and Sahara Avenue, declined to comment Monday on the circumstances around his departure. His last day was June 5.

Thayer did not return a request for comment Tuesday.

He joined Golden Entertainment from the Caesars Entertainment-owned Harrah’s in Atlantic City, according to his hiring announcement in October 2019. He previously held roles as director, vice president and general manager for properties in Las Vegas and Atlantic City since 2004.

The interim lead executive on the property is now Skylar Dice, the vice president and assistant general manager since 2022 and a Golden Entertainment employee since 2015, company officials said.

In an unrelated departure, Palms General Manager Cynthia Kiser Murphey resigned from her post to spend time with family out of state, she confirmed Thursday. Her last day is June 30.

