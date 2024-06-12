106°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Casinos & Gaming

Casino GM leaves post

Stephen Thayer (Golden Entertainment)
Stephen Thayer (Golden Entertainment)
More Stories
A portion of the former Riviera hotel-casino site on the North Strip is being sold to developer ...
New sale agreement at Riviera site approved
The Mirage volcano on Friday, March 1, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Jo ...
Mirage’s non-union workers could get smaller severance when resort closes
Fontainebleau Las Vegas as seen on Sunday, Jan. 14, 2024 in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vega ...
Italian fashion brand opens store in Strip’s newest hotel-casino
Wayne W. won $134,446 Wednesday, June 5, 2024, at Suncoast Casino in Las Vegas. (Suncoast)
$134K bingo jackpot hits at Las Vegas Valley casino
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 11, 2024 - 5:09 pm
 

The top executive at a Las Vegas casino is out of his job.

Stephen Thayer, general manager and vice president at The Strat Hotel, Casino & Tower, is no longer working at the property. A spokesperson for Golden Entertainment, operators of the property on Las Vegas Boulevard and Sahara Avenue, declined to comment Monday on the circumstances around his departure. His last day was June 5.

Thayer did not return a request for comment Tuesday.

He joined Golden Entertainment from the Caesars Entertainment-owned Harrah’s in Atlantic City, according to his hiring announcement in October 2019. He previously held roles as director, vice president and general manager for properties in Las Vegas and Atlantic City since 2004.

The interim lead executive on the property is now Skylar Dice, the vice president and assistant general manager since 2022 and a Golden Entertainment employee since 2015, company officials said.

In an unrelated departure, Palms General Manager Cynthia Kiser Murphey resigned from her post to spend time with family out of state, she confirmed Thursday. Her last day is June 30.

Contact McKenna Ross at mross@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mckenna_ross_ on X.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES
recommend 1
Is another Strip hotel-casino changing its parking policy?
recommend 2
How much growth is left in the Vegas gaming market?
recommend 3
Casinos are the top water users in the region. Does that show the whole picture?
recommend 4
What belongs to Caesars? Nearly 21K hotel rooms in Las Vegas
recommend 5
Thousands of Vegas dealers joined UAW 5 years ago. What’s next?
recommend 6
Will Strip resort closures change the hotel market?