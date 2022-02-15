Palms hosting hiring fairs over next three weeks
The Palms is hosting a handful of hiring events over the next three weeks to fill positions throughout the casino and “user in a new era,” the company said.
The events come just a couple months after the Southern California-based San Manuel Band of Mission Indians was granted permission by the Nevada Gaming Commission to purchase the off-Strip property. The San Bernardino-based group is the first Native American tribe to own and operate a hotel-casino in Las Vegas.
According to the company, applicants who pre-register for the events online at palmscareers.com will be given priority, but walk-ins will be accepted as well. All of the hiring events will be held in-person, and applicants are advised to bring a copy of their resume to meet with hiring managers.
Thursday, February 24
Housekeeping at EVS Career Fair
Location: The Culinary Academy of Las Vegas, 710 W. Lake Mead Blvd.
Time: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Friday, February 25
Food and Beverage Career Fair
Location: The Culinary Academy of Las Vegas, 710 W. Lake Mead Blvd.
Time: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Saturday, February 26
Security Officer Drive-thru Career Fair
Location: Palms Main Drive, 4321 W. Flamingo Road
Time: 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Tuesday, March 1
Food and Beverage Career Fair
Location: Palms Place 6th Floor, 4381 W. Flamingo Road
Time: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Wednesday, March 2 through Friday, March 4
Dealer Auditions
Location: PCI Dealer School Las Vegas, 4575 W. Flamingo Road
Time: 4 p.m. to 11 p.m.
Monday, March 7
Security Officer Career Fair
Location: Palms Place 6th Floor, 4381 W. Flamingo Road
Time: 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Thursday, March 10
Housekeeping and EVS Career Fair
Location: Palms Place 6th Floor, 4381 W. Flamingo Road
Time: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
