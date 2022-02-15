Palms hosting hiring fairs over next three weeks

According to the company, applicants who pre-register for the events online at palmscareers.com will be given priority, but walk-ins will be accepted as well.

The Palms hotel-casino in Las Vegas, Tuesday, May 4, 2021. Station Casinos acquired the off-Strip resort in 2016 for $312.5 million and sold it in 2021 for $650 million. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

The Palms is hosting a handful of hiring events over the next three weeks to fill positions throughout the casino and “user in a new era,” the company said.

The events come just a couple months after the Southern California-based San Manuel Band of Mission Indians was granted permission by the Nevada Gaming Commission to purchase the off-Strip property. The San Bernardino-based group is the first Native American tribe to own and operate a hotel-casino in Las Vegas.

According to the company, applicants who pre-register for the events online at palmscareers.com will be given priority, but walk-ins will be accepted as well. All of the hiring events will be held in-person, and applicants are advised to bring a copy of their resume to meet with hiring managers.

Thursday, February 24

Housekeeping at EVS Career Fair

Location: The Culinary Academy of Las Vegas, 710 W. Lake Mead Blvd.

Time: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Friday, February 25

Food and Beverage Career Fair

Location: The Culinary Academy of Las Vegas, 710 W. Lake Mead Blvd.

Time: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Saturday, February 26

Security Officer Drive-thru Career Fair

Location: Palms Main Drive, 4321 W. Flamingo Road

Time: 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Tuesday, March 1

Food and Beverage Career Fair

Location: Palms Place 6th Floor, 4381 W. Flamingo Road

Time: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Wednesday, March 2 through Friday, March 4

Dealer Auditions

Location: PCI Dealer School Las Vegas, 4575 W. Flamingo Road

Time: 4 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Monday, March 7

Security Officer Career Fair

Location: Palms Place 6th Floor, 4381 W. Flamingo Road

Time: 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Thursday, March 10

Housekeeping and EVS Career Fair

Location: Palms Place 6th Floor, 4381 W. Flamingo Road

Time: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Contact Alexis Ford at aford@reviewjournal.com or follow @alexisdford on Twitter.