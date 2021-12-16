Gaming Commission OKs license for tribe to own, operate Palms

The San Manuel Band of Mission Indians is expected to close on the $650 million deal with Station Casinos’ parent company, Red Rock Resorts, on Friday.

The Palms hotel-casino in Las Vegas, Tuesday, May 4, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

The Nevada Gaming Commission on Thursday unanimously approved a gaming license for a Southern California Indian tribe to acquire the off-Strip Palms property.

The San Manuel Band of Mission Indians is expected to close on the $650 million deal with Station Casinos’ parent company, Red Rock Resorts, on Friday.

The San Bernardino-based group becomes the first Native American tribe to own and operate a hotel-casino in Las Vegas. The Connecticut-based Mohegan tribe operates only the casino at Virgin Hotel Las Vegas with J.C. Hospitality LLC operating the lodging for Virgin Hotels.

