Gaming Commission OKs license for tribe to own, operate Palms

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 16, 2021 - 1:19 pm
 
The Palms hotel-casino in Las Vegas, Tuesday, May 4, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco
The Palms hotel-casino in Las Vegas, Tuesday, May 4, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

The Nevada Gaming Commission on Thursday unanimously approved a gaming license for a Southern California Indian tribe to acquire the off-Strip Palms property.

The San Manuel Band of Mission Indians is expected to close on the $650 million deal with Station Casinos’ parent company, Red Rock Resorts, on Friday.

The San Bernardino-based group becomes the first Native American tribe to own and operate a hotel-casino in Las Vegas. The Connecticut-based Mohegan tribe operates only the casino at Virgin Hotel Las Vegas with J.C. Hospitality LLC operating the lodging for Virgin Hotels.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter.

