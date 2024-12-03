Parking, resort fees going up at MGM Resorts Las Vegas Strip properties

The largest operator of casinos on the Las Vegas Strip says the new fee schedules at its properties on the resort corridor go into effect Wednesday

Aerial view of the south Las Vegas Strip, including the MGM Grand, Excalibur and New York-New York casinos, at sunset on Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s

Resort and parking fees at the Las Vegas Strip’s largest casino operator are going up on Wednesday.

MGM Resorts International said it will increase the fee schedules for the two charges at all of its properties on and along the resort corridor. The changes will go into effect at 10 a.m. on Dec. 4.

Resort fees at Bellagio, Aria, Vdara and The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas will increase $5 to $55 per day. The daily resort fee at MGM Grand, Mandalay Bay, Delano, Park MGM, Nomad and The Signature will go up to $50, an increase of $5 for the first three and $8 for the latter trio. New York-New York, Luxor and Excalibur will charge a resort fee of $45, which represents a $3 increase for New York-New York and an $8 jump for the other two.

Las Vegas-based MGM Resorts last raised resort fees in January.

Resort fees pay for unlimited local and domestic long-distance phone calls, in-room Wi-Fi access, digital newspaper and magazine downloads through PressReader, access to the fitness center, Paramount+ with Showtime On Demand and boarding pass printing.

MGM says pricing decisions are based on local and nationwide marketplace standards, including the bundled costs of amenities and services included with a stay. The gaming giant said fees are sometimes adjusted as offerings evolve and to stay competitive with other resorts in Las Vegas and elsewhere.

Parking fees for certain visitor segments will also be increasing.

Self-park visitors will pay $20 Monday through Thursday (currently $18) and $25 on the weekends (Friday through Sunday; currently $23). Self-park hotel guests will be charged $20 on all days, up $2 from the current pricing.

Valet parking for hotel guests and visitors will be $40 at all properties. Presently, valet parking charges range from $25 to $40, depending on the property and day of the week.

MGM Rewards members with pearl tier status or higher can self-park for free, and free valet parking is earned at the gold tier status or above.

Parking remains free for all active United States military, veterans and spouses through MGM Rewards Military & Veterans Program (MVP).

Locals with a valid Nevada identification card can continue parking for free for up to three hours at all MGM Resorts properties.

David Danzis can be contacted at ddanzis@reviewjournal.com or (702) 383-0378. Follow AC2Vegas_Danzis on X.