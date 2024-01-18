Resort fees rise to $50 a night at some MGM properties

MGM expands resort fees — some to as high as $50 a night — and modifies its room cancellation policy.

The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas pictured in March 2020. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

MGM Resorts International has increased the nightly resort fee it charges guests who check in to the company’s Las Vegas properties.

In a Wednesday email, an MGM representative said new resort fees that took effect Tuesday at 10 a.m. include:

— $37 a night at Luxor and Excalibur.

— $42 at New York-New York, NoMad Las Vegas, Park MGM and The Signature at MGM Grand.

— $45 at MGM Grand, Mandalay Bay and the Delano.

— $50 at Aria, Vdara, Bellagio and The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas.

An MGM representative didn’t say how much the resort fees were increased.

In addition, MGM has expanded its cancellation policy from 48 hours prior to arrival to 72 hours before arrival, effective Tuesday.

Resort fees — commonly added to room charges by most Las Vegas resorts to pay for additional services and amenities — are added on to a guest’s bill when they complete their stay. MGM said fees are adjusted as offerings evolve and to stay competitive in Las Vegas and throughout the industry.

Among the amenities, MGM says resort fees pay for are unlimited local, domestic long distance and toll-free calls; digital newspaper and magazine downloads through PressReader for the duration of a reservation; in-room wireless internet access; fitness center access for guests 18 and older, subject to availability; boarding pass printing; and access to Paramount-Plus with Showtime On Demand via in-room television at some properties.

MGM in December raised its self-parking rates to $18 on midweek days and $23 on weekends.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on X.