Casinos & Gaming

Player banks $1.2M on $50 bet at Strip resort

The Dragon Link slot machine paid off more than $1.2 million on a $50 bet in the high limit lou ...
The Dragon Link slot machine paid off more than $1.2 million on a $50 bet in the high limit lounge of The Palazzo on Monday, Nov. 11, 2024. (The Venetian)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 13, 2024 - 5:57 pm
 
Updated November 13, 2024 - 6:04 pm

Lots of slot players like those Dragon Link machines.

Another one is likely to join the list of players dedicated to the Aristocrat Gaming machine. An unidentified guest, betting $50 in the high limit lounge at The Palazzo casino floor at The Venetian, won $1,218,840 on Monday.

No other details were released.

If you or a loved one is struggling with problem gambling or gambling addiction, help is available by calling 1-800-GAMBLER. The National Problem Gambling Helpline offers call, text and chat services 24/7/365. If you or a loved one is in crisis, please call 911 or 988.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.

