Player banks $1.2M on $50 bet at Strip resort

The unidentified man placed a $50 bet at the high limit lounge.

The Dragon Link slot machine paid off more than $1.2 million on a $50 bet in the high limit lounge of The Palazzo on Monday, Nov. 11, 2024. (The Venetian)

Lots of slot players like those Dragon Link machines.

Another one is likely to join the list of players dedicated to the Aristocrat Gaming machine. An unidentified guest, betting $50 in the high limit lounge at The Palazzo casino floor at The Venetian, won $1,218,840 on Monday.

No other details were released.

