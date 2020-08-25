Player wins $182K on straight flush draw at Las Vegas casino

It was the second six-figure jackpot hit Sunday on a Las Vegas table game.

(Station Casinos)

A little joker went a long way Sunday night at a Las Vegas casino.

A player at Sunset Station used the joker to complete a straight flush on a pai gow poker table, winning $182,000 in the process.

! ! ! $ 1 8 2 K ! ! ! Last night this lucky guest hit a 7-card straight flush playing pai gow @SunsetStation_. CONGRATULATIONS! pic.twitter.com/89Svo6gXSN — Station Casinos (@stationcasinos) August 24, 2020

The winning hand hit around 7:30 p.m., according to the Twitter account of Station Casinos.

It was the second six-figure jackpot hit Sunday on a Las Vegas table game. A blackjack player won $153, 590 at Bally’s on a Blazing 7’s Blackjack Mega Progressive jackpot.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.