Blackjack jackpot hits for $153K on Las Vegas Strip
The winning draw hit Sunday morning, and the player wished to remain anonymous.
It’s been blazing in the Las Vegas Valley with 55 straight days with a high of 100 or more.
On Sunday, it was specifically blazing at a blackjack table on the Las Vegas Strip.
A local player connected on a Blazing 7’s Blackjack Mega Progressive jackpot hit for $153, 590 at Bally’s Las Vegas.
The winning draw hit Sunday morning, and the player wished to remain anonymous, according to a Caesars Entertainment spokesperson.
Winners across the Las Vegas Valley
At Aliante, a local player won $24,000 via Double Double Bonus Poker 3 Play.
Congrats to our lucky @B Connected – Boyd Gaming's Exclusive Loyalty Program member who on $24,000 via Double Double Bonus Poker 3 Play! pic.twitter.com/SCd2gwuM8F
— Aliante Casino (@aliantecasino) August 24, 2020
Also at the North Las Vegas casino-resort, a draw of four aces on a Hot Roller Poker machine earned Kristie a jackpot of $14,080.
Kristie experienced a hot roll on Hot Roller Poker and was dealt four Aces for a jackpot of $14,080! Congratulations 🎉 🎉 🎉 pic.twitter.com/fQxADRPrG8
— Aliante Casino (@aliantecasino) August 25, 2020
At Fremont, a $1.50 pull turned into a $16,774.02 jackpot on a Quick Hits machine.
This lucky guest was betting just $1.50 when they landed this $16,774.02 Quick Hits jackpot! pic.twitter.com/3LSGSSQbym
— Fremont Casino (@fremont) August 24, 2020
At Binion’s, Enjoli from Los Angeles hit a $10,262.96 jackpot after only 15 minutes of play on a Treasure Ball game.
Call an attendant…BIG winner at Binion's! Way to go Enjoli from Los Angeles on her awesome $10,262.96 jackpot after only 15 minutes of play on a Treasure Ball game. Enjoli is visiting Las Vegas, staying with family and hanging out Downtown. Mask it up, win it up! Congrat's!!! pic.twitter.com/TXkEC3BPsr
— Binion's (@BinionsLV) August 22, 2020
Also at the downtown casino, a royal flush draw on a $1 video poker machine earned $4,000 for a local player.
HOT HOT HOT!!! Congratulations to another lucky local video poker player for winning $4,000 on $1 Bonus Poker! pic.twitter.com/tioa2y2WNj
— Binion's (@BinionsLV) August 22, 2020
Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.
Related
Slot player hits $4M jackpot on Las Vegas Strip