August stays on track to be hottest ever in Las Vegas

The hottest August in Las Vegas weather history shows little sign of cooling off. An excessive heat warning runs thorugh Thursday evening.

King Carter, 1, sprays his grandma, Tina Carter, with a squirt gun in their backyard pool on Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, in Las Vegas. The Carters' air conditioning has been broken all week during the heat wave, so they've been spending most days in their pool. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidttt

An excessive heat warning has been issued for all of Southern Nevada except for higher elevations and runs through 8 p.m. Thursday. The National Weather Service warning was first issued for the Colorado River Valley, Pahrump, Searchlight and Mesquite, but was expanded early Tuesday to include the Las Vegas Valley.

The Tuesday and Wednesday high temperatures are forecast at 109 at McCarran International Airport with a 108 projected for Thursday, according to the latest forecast.

95.8 average so far in August

Through Monday, the average August temperature (the daily high and low averaged out) was 95.8 degrees. The record is 94.4 degrees for all of August 2018.

“The high low temperatures have been well above normal,” said weather service meteorologist Todd Lericos. “That is what drives the excessive heat warnings.”

The Monday high at McCarran was 107 and at 4 a.m. Tuesday the reading at McCarran was 89.

‘Cooler’ weekend

After Thursday, the weather service is projecting highs around 103-105 this weekend.

“That could lower the average, but we’ll have to see how it works out,” Lericos said.

