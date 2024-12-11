51°F
weather icon Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Casinos & Gaming

Popular fashion house opens new Strip store

Fontainebleau Las Vegas as seen on Sunday, Jan. 14, 2024 in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vega ...
Fontainebleau Las Vegas as seen on Sunday, Jan. 14, 2024 in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Stories
Las Vegas resident Ojebo Walker with her winning hand that paid her $111,621.45 on Monday, Dec. ...
Las Vegas local wins $111K on progressive blackjack hand
Garrett Farnes, director of responsible gaming at MGM Resorts, speaks during a responsible gami ...
MGM Resorts celebrates unique milestone in responsible gaming
Fontainebleau Las Vegas as seen on Sunday, Jan. 14, 2024 in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vega ...
Italian fashion house opens Las Vegas Strip location
Virgin Hotels Las Vegas is seen on Thursday, May 9, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las ...
What Wall Street forecasts for gaming operators in 2025, other news
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 11, 2024 - 11:27 am
 

Another luxury fashion house opened at a north Strip property.

Gucci opened its newest boutique inside the Fontainebleau, marking the fifth Las Vegas location for the fashion house. The storefront spans 7,500 square feet and includes a wide selection of signature Gucci items, alongside exclusive Fontainebleau items, including the Link to Love fine jewelry collection and the Jackie 1961 handbag.

The location will be open Sunday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Friday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and is located on the casino level of the resort. Gucci has four other locations on the Strip in The Shops at Crystals, The Forum Shops, Bellagio and Wynn.

Recently, a Bottega Venetta opened at the casino, with plans to open a Zimmerman, Boucheron and Webster in late 2024 through 2025.

Contact Emerson Drewes at edrewes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @EmersonDrewes on X.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES