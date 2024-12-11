Popular fashion house opens new Strip store

A north Strip property is getting another luxury fashion house, with plans to add more retail in 2025.

Gucci opened its newest boutique inside the Fontainebleau, marking the fifth Las Vegas location for the fashion house. The storefront spans 7,500 square feet and includes a wide selection of signature Gucci items, alongside exclusive Fontainebleau items, including the Link to Love fine jewelry collection and the Jackie 1961 handbag.

The location will be open Sunday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Friday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and is located on the casino level of the resort. Gucci has four other locations on the Strip in The Shops at Crystals, The Forum Shops, Bellagio and Wynn.

Recently, a Bottega Venetta opened at the casino, with plans to open a Zimmerman, Boucheron and Webster in late 2024 through 2025.

