Recused judge replaced in lawsuit against ex-Resorts World executive

A new U.S. District Court judge will take over in a case in which a gambler is accusing an executive of ignoring information that felons were illegally gambling.

A U.S. District Court judge that was hearing a federal lawsuit brought against the former president and chief operating officer of Resorts World Las Vegas has recused herself from the case and has been replaced by a new judge.

U.S. District Judge Jennifer A. Dorsey, in an order posted Tuesday, recused herself in Robert “RJ” Cipriani’s six-count lawsuit accusing former Resorts World President and Chief Operating Officer Scott Sibella and the company of ignoring information that felons were illegally gambling at the Strip casino.

The lawsuit accuses Sibella of negligence, civil conspiracy and intentional infliction of emotional distress against Cipriani, who said he has gambled at the 3,500-room Strip resort since it opened in June 2021.

U.S. District Judge Miranda Du was immediately appointed to fill in for Dorsey. The court order gave no reason why Dorsey recused herself.

Du has been asked by Sibella and Resorts World to dismiss the lawsuit filed by Cipriani in October. Cipriani’s attorneys filed a seven-point response to the motion to dismiss on Monday.

Sibella left Resorts World in September for violating company policy and the terms of his employment agreement, according to the company.

