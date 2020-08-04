Red Rock Resorts reports 77.5% revenue drop in second quarter

Red Rock Resorts reported 77.5 percent drop in revenue for the second quarter, but said its properties in Las Vegas have been performing well since reopening.

Fiesta hotel-casino photographed on Monday, May 18, 2020, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The parent company of Station Casinos, Red Rock said the revenue results were largely due to casino closures in Nevada that lasted nearly 80 days. Four of its Southern Nevada properties — Palms, Texas Station, Fiesta Henderson and Fiesta Rancho — have yet to reopen.

The casino operator’s net revenues were $108.5 million for the second quarter, while net loss was $118.4 million.

“The unprecedented challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic have significantly impacted the Company’s business operations,” Red Rock Resorts said in a Tuesday news release.

Despite earnings suffering under the pandemic, the company said its Las Vegas properties showed strong performance between reopening on June 4 and the end of the quarter on June 30, with cash flow and margins higher than year prior thanks to a streamlined cost structure.

“However, these operating trends are based on the limited period that the properties were open in June,” the statement said. “There can be no assurance that these trends will continue at our properties that have reopened or recur at our other properties when or if they reopen.”

Red Rock shares closed up 4.7 percent Tuesday at $12.24 on the NASDAQ.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

