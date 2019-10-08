Resort fees going up at 3 Caesars hotels in Las Vegas

Two months after its CEO expressed concerns about increasing rates, Caesars Entertainment Corp. is raising resort fees at two Las Vegas Strip hotels and one off-Strip hotel.

Two months after its CEO expressed concerns about increasing rates, Caesars Entertainment Corp. is raising resort fees at three of its hotels.

On Oct. 15, Caesars Palace and the Nobu Hotel Caesars Palace will begin charging $45 per night in resort fees — $51.02 with tax — and the Rio will begin charging $35 per night, or $39.68 with tax.

According to company representatives, these fees encompass in-room Wi-Fi for two devices per day at a “premium Wi-Fi speed,” fitness center passes for two guests per day and all local calls.

All of the other Caesars resorts in Las Vegas will remain the same, and Caesars Rewards Diamond and Seven Star guests remain exempt from these fees. The last time Caesars changed this fee was back in 2017, when it raised resort fees at Caesars Palace, The Cromwell, Paris Las Vegas and Planet Hollywood to match competitors, according to company spokesman Richard Broome.

The announcement comes after CEO Tony Rodio expressed concerns about rising fees during an August call to investors.

“Over time, at some point there’s going to be the straw that breaks the camel’s back,” Rodio said during the call. “I don’t think we’re there yet, but I want us to be very judicious and cautious about taking those rates any further. It’s certainly a revenue stream that’s hard to walk away from and it’s been accepted at this point, but we’re getting pretty high.”

Meanwhile, bipartisan legislation introduced two weeks ago by Reps. Eddie Bernice Johnson, D-Texas, and Jeff Fortenberry, R-Neb., seeks to make resort fees more transparent.

The Hotel Advertising Transparency Act of 2019, would make resort fees more transparent by prohibiting hotels and other short-term lodging establishments from advertising a room rate that does not include all required fees, not including taxes and fees imposed by a government.

