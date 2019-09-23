Caesars sells Rio to New York real estate group for $516.3M

Caesars Entertainment said Monday that it will continue to operate the resort under a lease agreement for at least two years.

Caesars Entertainment said Monday that it has sold the Rio in Las Vegas to a New York-based real estate group for $516.3 million and will continue to operate the resort under a lease agreement for at least two years.

In a statement, Caesars, which is being merged with Eldorado Resorts in a $17.3 billion deal, the biggest in gaming history, said it will pay $45 million in annual rent to a company controlled by a principal of Imperial Companies.

“This deal allows Caesars Entertainment to focus our resources on strengthening our attractive portfolio of recently renovated Strip properties and is expected to result in incremental (cash flow) at those properties,” Caesars CEO Tony Rodio said.

Imperial Companies, led by founding partners Eric Birnbaum and Michael Fascitelli, is a real estate investment, development and management platform focused primarily on mixed-use, residential, and hospitality businesses throughout the United States.

Caesars said the deal allows the Las Vegas-based casino giant to retain ownership of the World Series of Poker. The annual event is hosted in the Rio’s 60,000 square foot convention facility.

A sale of the Rio has been expected. Eldorado CEO Thomas Reeg said in June the Reno-based company expected to sell one of two of Caesars nine Las Vegas Strip-area resorts.

“We view the transaction as a distinct positive for Eldorado-Caesars as it provides for healthy de-leverage, while the net transaction multiple, in our view, is very strong,” Deutsche Bank gaming analyst Carlo Santarelli said in a note to investors.

