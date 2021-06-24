Resorts World makes a splash with pool complex

Resorts World features the largest elevated pool complex on the Strip, featuring nine pools.

An aerial photo of the pool area at Resorts World Las Vegas on the former site of the Stardust hotel casino on Sunday, June 20, 2021. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s

With a total of 9 different pools, Resorts World is making quite a splash.

The largest elevated pool complex on the Strip offers the following options:

Main Pool – Features daybeds, wet-deck chairs and a retail store.

Family Pool – A shallow pool with water features and cabanas.

Bimini Pool – Includes activity pool and jacuzzi, a large bar and a grass area with interactive lawn games.

Cabana Pool – An exclusive area of the pool deck is reserved for the property’s VIP guests.

VIP Pool — Features include two pools, including the Strip’s only infinity pool with skyline views, as well as daybeds, cabanas and a bar. Guests must be 21, and reservations are required.

