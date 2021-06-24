90°F
Casinos & Gaming

Resorts World makes a splash with pool complex

Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 24, 2021 - 9:38 am
 
An aerial photo of the pool area at Resorts World Las Vegas on the former site of the Stardust hotel casino on Sunday, June 20, 2021. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s
An aerial photo of the pool area at Resorts World Las Vegas on the former site of the Stardust hotel casino on Sunday, June 20, 2021. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s
An aerial photo of the pool area at Resorts World Las Vegas on the former site of the Stardust hotel casino on Sunday, June 20, 2021. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s

With a total of 9 different pools, Resorts World is making quite a splash.

The largest elevated pool complex on the Strip offers the following options:

Main Pool – Features daybeds, wet-deck chairs and a retail store.

Family Pool – A shallow pool with water features and cabanas.

Bimini Pool – Includes activity pool and jacuzzi, a large bar and a grass area with interactive lawn games.

Cabana Pool – An exclusive area of the pool deck is reserved for the property’s VIP guests.

VIP Pool — Features include two pools, including the Strip’s only infinity pool with skyline views, as well as daybeds, cabanas and a bar. Guests must be 21, and reservations are required.

For more coverage of Resorts World visit lvrj.com/resortsworld.

