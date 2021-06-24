Resorts World makes a splash with pool complex
Resorts World features the largest elevated pool complex on the Strip, featuring nine pools.
With a total of 9 different pools, Resorts World is making quite a splash.
The largest elevated pool complex on the Strip offers the following options:
Main Pool – Features daybeds, wet-deck chairs and a retail store.
Family Pool – A shallow pool with water features and cabanas.
Bimini Pool – Includes activity pool and jacuzzi, a large bar and a grass area with interactive lawn games.
Cabana Pool – An exclusive area of the pool deck is reserved for the property’s VIP guests.
VIP Pool — Features include two pools, including the Strip’s only infinity pool with skyline views, as well as daybeds, cabanas and a bar. Guests must be 21, and reservations are required.
For more coverage of Resorts World visit lvrj.com/resortsworld.