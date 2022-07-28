Silverton wants to put your elves on its shelf

The Silverton is offering a way for people to “retire” their “Elf on the Shelf,” a Christmas tradition beloved by children but sometimes exhausting for parents.

Bad Elf pop-up holiday bar at the Silverton casino in 2021. (Eugene Dela Cruz/OneSeven Agency)

Bad Elf pop-up holiday bar at the Silverton casino in 2021. (Eugene Dela Cruz/OneSeven Agency)

The Silverton casino is seen in an undated photo. (Silverton)

The casino has created a “retirement” package for the recent Christmas tradition — beloved by children but sometimes exasperating for parents — that involves placing donated elves in the Silverton’s Bad Elf pop-up holiday bar during November and December.

Keith Salwoski, the Silverton’s executive director of communications, said the idea for the elves started at last year’s Bad Elf bar.

“As a visual gag, we hid a few elves within our over-the-top decor,” he said via email. “Throughout the season, we actually had several guests jokingly offer up their own elves. When we did some research, we were surprised to find several articles about the very same thing.”

People who donate their elves to the Silverton will receive:

— An official retirement certificate for the elves, plus a link to letters to give to children from the elves about their retirement and their new friends in Las Vegas.

— A voucher for a complimentary cocktail.

— A toy donated on their behalf from the Silverton to a Las Vegas toy drive.

The “Elf on the Shelf” has grown in popularity in recent years as a Christmas tradition. A toy elf is placed in children’s bedrooms, ostensibly reporting back to Santa Claus on the children’s behavior. The elf is expected to be moved to a new place each night.

“Many parents, it seems, have grown tired of the pressure to find new creative spots every night for their elves during the holidays,” Salwoski said. “It started as a tongue-in-cheek solution — why don’t we help these people out by providing a quick way to ‘retire’ their elf?”

People can donate their elves via mail to Official Shelf Elf Retirement HQ, Silverton Casino, 3333 Blue Diamond Road, Las Vegas, NV 89139. Include a note with the elf’s name and hometown, along with the address for where to send the certificate and voucher.

Elves also can be dropped off at the Silverton rewards counter at the casino. For more information, email info@silvertoncasino.com.

The Silverton is set to begin a $45 million remodeling in August for the resort’s 25th anniversary that is expected to be complete in early 2023.

The hotel and pool will be closed through the end of the year while the project is underway, but the rest of the resort, including the casino, restaurants, aquarium and Bass Pro Shops, will remain open. The Hyatt Place Las Vegas and The Berkley hotels located in the Silverton Village district also will remain open.

