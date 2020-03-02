Slot machines malfunction continues at Four Queens

Slot machines at Four Queens were still not fully operational as of mid-Day Monday in a multiday malfunction that caused all slot machines to be out of service.

Players were not able to cash out at slot machines at Four Queens casino in Downtown Las Vegas on Monday, March 2, 2020. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal).

At least several machines were not printing vouchers Monday and some players, like Debbie Odum, were waiting an hour or more for staff to cash them out.

“Your voucher doesn’t work and you can’t get your money out once you win,” she said.

Odum, visiting from Maryland, said she had been sitting at her machine an hour waiting to cash out.

Meanwhile, all systems were a go at Binion’s, the Four Queens’ sister property, which also had slot machines out of service late last week.

Representatives of the casinos did not immediately return a request for comment.

Four Queens is an 18-story hotel with 690 rooms and a 27,269-square-foot casino. It has been owned by Terry Caudill’s TLC Casino Enterprises since 2003. The company also owns Binion’s, acquired in 2008. Binion’s, across Fremont Street and Casino Center Drive from Four Queens, has a 77,800-square-foot casino and in July opened 81 rooms as the boutique Apache Hotel, its historic name.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.