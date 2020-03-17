Some Las Vegas area casinos lack hand sanitizer stations

Concerns are swirling around some hotel-casinos that have kept their lights on amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Holders that usually house hand sanitizer dispensers in several South Point restrooms sat empty Tuesday afternoon. (Bailey Schulz/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Concerns are swirling around some hotel-casinos that have kept their lights on amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

Despite a national and local push for extra sanitary precautions to be taken, some popular local establishments are lacking hand sanitizer stations.

Following up on tips from customers, the Las Vegas Review-Journal confirmed holders that usually house hand sanitizer dispensers in all South Point casino-area restrooms sat empty Tuesday afternoon. There were none to be seen inside Station Casinos-owned Green Valley Ranch Resort. Additionally, neither of the properties had a single hand sanitizer station on their gaming floors.

This is despite the South Point touting new policies on social media Monday geared toward customer safety.

Spokespeople from Station Casinos and the South Point did not return requests for comment.

The Nevada Gaming Control Board issued a news release Monday citing steps casino properties can take to help minimize the spread of the new coronavirus.

Those steps include cleaning and sanitizing gaming machines every two hours, no more than three chairs per table game, no self-serving at buffets and practicing the latest social distancing guidance from the state medical advisory team.

The release also mentioned the expectation that casino operators comply with the Interim Guidance for Coronavirus Disease 2019 guidelines, issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Those guidelines state businesses remaining open should provide soap and water and alcohol-based hand rubs in the workplace. It further states businesses should ensure adequate supplies are maintained.

The Nevada Gaming Control Board said any customer with any concerns with any portion of an operation, including the lack of hand sanitizer, can file a complaint with the board’s enforcement division. More information on how to do that can be found on its website.

