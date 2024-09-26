Sources: Resorts World parts ways with 2 high-ranking employees

Resorts World has parted ways with two high-level employees, both of whom had been with the Strip property since it opened in 2021.

Doni Taube, a senior executive, and Richard Corbett, the casino’s sportsbook director, are no longer employed at Resorts World Las Vegas as of this week, according to industry sources who were granted anonymity because they weren’t authorized to speak on the matter. The reason for their departures is unclear.

Taube did not respond to multiple attempts to contact him. Corbett declined to confirm his employment status via text message.

When contacted Wednesday evening, Resorts World said it would not comment on internal personnel matters.

This news comes as Nevada gaming regulators are considering disciplinary action against Resorts World, operated by Malaysian-based Genting Berhad, for a series of alleged infractions related to anti-money laundering compliance and allowing certain people to gamble who, officials claim, should not have been permitted to play.

Taube held various positions at Resorts World, including vice president of international marketing and senior vice president of business development. Before his LinkedIn profile was removed sometime between Wednesday evening and Thursday morning, Taube’s public profile suggested his tenure with Genting pre-dated the opening of Resorts World Las Vegas.

Corbett had been director of race and sports at the Strip casino since the property opened in June 2021. Before joining Resorts World, Corbett managed the sportsbooks at the Luxor and Excalibur casinos.

The Gaming Control Board filed a 12-count complaint against Resorts World and Genting in August. In the complaint, the NGCB alleges that executives at Resorts World oversaw a culture in which “individuals with suspected and actual ties to illegal bookmaking, with histories of federal convictions related to illegal gambling businesses, and with a history of ties to organized crime,” were “welcomed” and enticed to gamble.

At the center of the regulatory complaint is how the Strip casino allowed Mathew Bowyer — the now-convicted illegal bookmaker from Southern California who took millions of dollars in bets from Ippei Mizuhara, the former interpreter for Los Angeles Dodgers player Shohei Ohtani — to gamble without properly identifying his source of funds.

The Gaming Commission has yet to adjudicate the matter.

Earlier this year, Scott Sibella, the casino’s president and chief operating officer between pre-opening 2019 through September 2023, pleaded guilty to violating a provision of the U.S. Bank Secrecy Act related to now-convicted illegal bookmaker Wayne Nix during Sibella’s tenure overseeing MGM Grand casino-hotel.

Nevada gaming regulators reportedly have an active investigation into Sibella, the details of which have not been publicly disclosed.

Presently, there is no direct connection between the state’s ongoing investigation of Resorts World and its leadership and the two most recent high-level employee departures.

