Resorts World accused of allowing illegal bookmakers to play at casino

In a 31-page complaint, the Nevada Gaming Control Board alleged that the Strip resort allowed gamblers that ran illegal bookmaking operations to play in its casino.

The Nevada Gaming Control Board on Thursday filed a disciplinary complaint against Resorts World Las Vegas and its affiliated companies, alleging it allowed gamblers with ties to illegal bookmaking and histories of federal felony convictions to play at its casino.

In its 31-page complaint, the Control Board said several individuals placed million of dollars in wagers at Resorts World over several months, damaging the reputation of Nevada’s gaming industry.

Suspected or known felons wagering at Resorts World included Mathew Bowyer, who last week pleaded guilty to operating an unlawful gambling business, money laundering and subscribing to a false tax return; Edwin Ting, convicted in federal court of conducting an illegal gambling business and known to have ties to organized crime; Chad Iwamoto, convicted in federal court of transmission of wagering information and failing to file monthly tax return for wages; and another individual suspected of being an illegal bookmaker.

A Resorts World spokesperson acknowledged the complaint Thursday.

“Resorts World Las Vegas is aware of the Nevada Gaming Control Board complaint,” an emailed statement said. “We are committed to doing business with the utmost integrity and in compliance with applicable laws and industry guidelines. We have been actively communicating with the GCB to resolve these issues so we can move forward and focus on our guests and nearly 5,000 team members.”

The Control Board separately filed a second complaint Thursday against Nicole Bowyer, Mathew Bowyer’s wife and a registered independent agent contracted by Resorts World. As an independent agent, Nicole Bowyer was allowed to directly profit from casino wagering.

“Consequently, Ms. Bowyer received payment from Resorts World despite surely knowing that her husband’s source of funds derived, at least in part, from illegal activity,” a Control Board representative said in a statement. “To date, Ms. Bowyer has failed to cooperate with the NGCB investigation.”

The Control Board complaint spelled out details of investigators’ conclusions.

“The board’s investigation revealed that Resorts World welcomed certain individuals to wager at its casino over a period of numerous months while Resorts World executives and employees knew, or should have known, that certain individuals were likely illegal bookmakers, that they had criminal convictions related to illegal gambling operations or that they had ties to organized crime,” the complaint said.

The complaint said Resorts World failed to comply with its anti-money laundering program as well as Nevada Gaming Commission regulations.

The complaint also alleges that “there exists an overall lack of control within Resorts World and acceptance among Resorts World executives of a culture where information of suspicious or illegal activity is, at a minimum, negligently disregarded, or, at worst, willfully ignored for financial gain given the overall pressure for Resorts World to generate revenue and that the bonuses of Resorts World executives are directly tied to financial success of Resorts World.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on X.