Spotted on the Strip: Workers clean MGM Grand lion statue

MGM Grand’s Leo the Lion statue, which honors the lion seen roaring at the beginning of hundreds of movie openings, is getting a touch-up.

The 50-ton lion statue was seen undergoing a cleaning on Tuesday.

MGM Resorts International looks to perform the cleaning annually, according to spokeswoman Stacy Hamilton. This year’s cleaning started on April 5 and is expected to wrap up at the end of the month, weather permitting.

All American Builders was contracted for the job, and six to eight workers spend eight to 10 hours each day cleaning the lion. The workers use baking soda and Scotch Brite pads and will sealcoat the statue with a satin clear finish.

The 45-foot lion sits atop a 25-foot pedestal, and replaced an abstract, fiberglass version of the lion as part of a multimillion dollar renovation project at the MGM Grand in the late 1990s. The original statue was “a cultural faux pas a significant number of Asian visitors avoided,” according to a previous Review-Journal report.

The statue was believed to be the largest bronze statue in the United States when it was first constructed.

