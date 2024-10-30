Stalled Strip casino-hotel project asking Clark County for permit extension

The 531-room boutique casino-hotel is proposed for the southeast side of Las Vegas Boulevard.

An artist's rendering of Dream Las Vegas, a 531-room hotel-casino slated to be built along the south edge of the Strip. (DLR Group)

Dream Las Vegas, a hotel-casino project on the south Strip, is seen Monday, March 20, 2023. At the time, Dream developer Bill Shopoff said construction had fully stopped and would resume once financing terms were finalized. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

A seemingly stalled casino project slated for the Las Vegas Strip is making incremental progress and wants more time to continue working on the site.

The group behind Dream Las Vegas — a 531-room boutique casino-hotel proposed for the southeast side of Las Vegas Boulevard — has requested an extension of building permits relative to the project. On Tuesday night, the Paradise Town Advisory Board, cast a non-binding vote in favor of a two-year extension.

Clark County officials will consider the extension request next month.

The current application is the second time the Dream development group has asked for an extension.

Two Southern California firms, Shopoff Realty Investments and Contour, are developing Dream. McCarthy Building Companies is the general contractor.

A representative from the Kaempfer Cromwell law firm spoke on behalf of the developers during Tuesday night’s community board meeting in Paradise. Attorney Jennifer Lazovich told the board that despite appearances, work is being done to move the project forward.

“While it may not look like anything has been done, things like site grading, basement excavation, pile and foundations, plumbing and electrical, (and) foundation walls,” have all been done at the site, Lazovich said.

In a Sept. 13 justification letter, the applicants say they have spent nearly $413,000 to date on permits issued by Clark County.

The letter goes on to say that roughly 20 percent of the Dream project is complete and that more than $123 million has already been spent.

Construction of Dream Las Vegas is taking place at 5051 Las Vegas Blvd. South, just south of Russell Road.

Last year, the project stalled due to complications with the construction loan financing. In the justification letter to county officials, the developers said they expect to secure a new construction loan before the end of 2024, with work on the site restarting shortly after.

According to prior reports, Dream Las Vegas will be operated by Dream Hotel Group, which was acquired by Hyatt Hotels Corp. in 2023.

