Las Vegas Strip hotel-casino construction ‘fully stopped’ as funding plans stall

The developer said he owes approximately $25 million to $30 million for work on the resort, and that construction “will restart once the terms of the financing are finalized.”

The Dream Las Vegas hotel-casino construction site at 5051 Las Vegas Blvd. South on Wednesday, March 15, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

The Dream Las Vegas hotel-casino construction site at 5051 Las Vegas Blvd. South on Wednesday, March 15, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Pedestrians walk past a rendering of the Dream Las Vegas hotel-casino at the construction site at 5051 Las Vegas Blvd. South on Wednesday, March 15, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Pedestrians walk past a rendering of the Dream Las Vegas hotel-casino at the construction site at 5051 Las Vegas Blvd. South on Wednesday, March 15, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Pedestrians walk past a rendering of the Dream Las Vegas hotel-casino at the construction site at 5051 Las Vegas Blvd. South on Wednesday, March 15, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

The Dream Las Vegas hotel-casino construction site at 5051 Las Vegas Blvd. South on Wednesday, March 15, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

The Dream Las Vegas hotel-casino construction site at 5051 Las Vegas Blvd. South on Wednesday, March 15, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Construction work on Dream Las Vegas has “fully stopped,” as the developers’ stalled financing plans left them owing tens of millions of dollars for the hotel-casino project.

Dream developer Bill Shopoff told the Las Vegas Review-Journal that he owes approximately $25 million to $30 million for work on the resort, and that construction “will restart once the terms of the financing are finalized.”

“Work has fully stopped at the site, other than anything required for safety,” Shopoff, president and CEO of Shopoff Realty Investments, said in a statement Monday.

Dream, on Las Vegas Boulevard just south of Russell Road, broke ground last year.

It is designed to offer a smaller, boutique-style experience in a corridor dominated by massive hotel-casinos with thousands of rooms apiece. Shopoff and real estate firm Contour, led by CEO David Daneshforooz, are partners on the project.

Shopoff said his group is in “active” discussions with its lender and expects terms to be finalized in the next couple of weeks.

“Clearly, we’re delayed on getting some financing,” he said in an interview Friday.

Dream is slated to cost $550 million to $575 million, Shopoff said. The owners have been paying for the project with cash so far and are working on a $400 million-plus funding package.

Shopoff said his team is in daily contact with Dream’s lead builder, contractor McCarthy Building Companies, and the project’s ownership group fully intends to honor its agreements, pay its builders and finish the 531-room resort.

“They will be paid, and the project will get built,” he said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Eli Segall at esegall@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0342. Follow @eli_segall on Twitter.