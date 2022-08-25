Strat owner Golden selling Maryland casino to Colorado company

The sale of the Rocky Gap Casino Resort in Flintstone, Maryland, for $260 million will enable Golden to bolster the company’s operations in Nevada and Montana.

This May 3, 2013 photo shows the swimming pool at the Rocky Gap Casino Resort near Cumberland, Md. (AP Photo/Cumberland Times-News, Greg Larry)

Golden Entertainment Inc., operator of the Strat, Arizona Charlies and dozens of taverns under the PT’s brand, is selling its Rocky Gap Casino Resort in Maryland for $260 million.

Las Vegas-based Golden on Thursday said it is selling the casino real estate in Flintstone, Maryland, to real estate investment trust Vici Properties Inc., New York, for $203.9 million and casino operations to Colorado Springs, Colorado-based Century Casinos Inc. for $56.1 million.

The deal, which is expected to close in mid-2023, is subject to regulatory approvals. Golden expects to use revenue from the transaction to bolster its existing operations in Nevada and Montana.

“Since Golden began operating Rocky Gap seven years ago, we have invested our resources to enhance the property’s amenities and our contributions to the state of Maryland,” Blake Sartini, chairman and CEO of Golden, said in a release.

“We are confident that Century Casinos will be a terrific operator of Rocky Gap and a strong partner to the community going forward. Strategically, this transaction will enable Golden to focus on the continued success of our operations in core markets,” he said. “The sale price represents an attractive, premium multiple relative to our current valuation and will provide additional financial flexibility for us to create shareholder value.”

Rocky Gap will be Century’s first casino operation in Maryland. The company operates hotel-casinos and horse racing tracks in Colorado, Missouri, Mississippi, Pennsylvania, and in Alberta, Canada, and Poland.

In early trading on the Nasdaq exchange, Century shares were up around 18 cents, 2.4 percent, to $7.82 a share. Golden shares, also traded on Nasdaq, were up around $1.40, 3.6 percent, to $40.44 a share.

