114°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
77-logo-phone 77-logo-tablet 77-logo-pc
draft-logo-phone draft-logo-tablet draft-logo-pc
Casinos & Gaming

Strat to offer Fourth of July fireworks

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 15, 2021 - 2:54 pm
 
The Strat announced Tuesday that it would have a fireworks display on the Fourth of July. (Las ...
The Strat announced Tuesday that it would have a fireworks display on the Fourth of July. (Las Vegas Review-Journal, file)

The Strat announced Tuesday that it would have a fireworks display on the Fourth of July.

According to a press release, The Strat will have the highest fireworks launch site on the Strip from its 1,149-foot-tall tower.

In addition to setting off fireworks, The Strat also will offer views of the fireworks show on the Strip, and the tower itself will be illuminated red, white and blue starting at dusk, according to the release.

The fireworks show will begin at 11 p.m.

Special tower entry for viewing fireworks will cost $40, with entry beginning at 7 p.m.

MOST READ
1
Raiders owner’s Allegiant Stadium suite to get $688K makeover
Raiders owner’s Allegiant Stadium suite to get $688K makeover
2
Massive hip-hop festival Day N Vegas announces return with loaded lineup
Massive hip-hop festival Day N Vegas announces return with loaded lineup
3
Trio accused of six-figure theft from Las Vegas hotel room
Trio accused of six-figure theft from Las Vegas hotel room
4
Front-end loader submerged after slipping into Lake Mead
Front-end loader submerged after slipping into Lake Mead
5
Suspect in Las Vegas killing tailed victim from casino, police say
Suspect in Las Vegas killing tailed victim from casino, police say
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
 
$200M renovation project completed at Harrah’s
By / RJ

The center-Strip hotel-casino received 2,542 guest room upgrades, a remodeled casino floor and new LED marquees at its north and south entrances, parent company Caesars Entertainment Corp. announced.