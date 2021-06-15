Strat to offer Fourth of July fireworks

The Strat announced Tuesday that it would have a fireworks display on the Fourth of July.

According to a press release, The Strat will have the highest fireworks launch site on the Strip from its 1,149-foot-tall tower.

In addition to setting off fireworks, The Strat also will offer views of the fireworks show on the Strip, and the tower itself will be illuminated red, white and blue starting at dusk, according to the release.

The fireworks show will begin at 11 p.m.

Special tower entry for viewing fireworks will cost $40, with entry beginning at 7 p.m.